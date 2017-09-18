Jake Trueman: Castleford teenage half-back enjoys 'bonus' start in Luke Gale's absence

Jake Trueman (furthest right) had only made one interchange appearance for the Tigers

Half-back Jake Trueman expects Luke Gale to replace him in the Castleford side once fit, despite playing a key role in Sunday's 38-20 win at Wigan.

Trueman, 18, was named at scrum-half in the absence of Gale, who is recovering from an appendix operation.

The former Bradford academy player, signed the past winter, scored a hat-trick on his first Tigers start.

"Gale and Ben Roberts are two of the best halves in the league," Trueman told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Just to play Super League is what I want to do long term, so it's just great to get out there and to get any time on the field is a bonus."

Before Sunday's game, Trueman had been limited to one appearance off the bench in June's regular-season win against St Helens.

His 17-minute treble helped Cas build up a 20-0 first-half lead, while Greg Eden's opening score came courtesy of the teenager's pinpoint kick-in behind.

Wigan fought back after the break but were unable to deny the Tigers a fifth straight win and a special moment of celebration.

"It was great," Trueman said. "The chairman came into the dressing room after to give me the match ball which is nice and it was good to get some acknowledgment off my team-mates.

"A couple of the tries were too easy and I didn't think the referee was going to give it - and I was looking around - but thankfully he did."