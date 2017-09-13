Liam Sutcliffe: Leeds Rhinos half-back signs new four-year deal

Liam Sutcliffe
Liam Sutcliffe has scored six tries in 22 Super League appearances this season

Leeds Rhinos half-back Liam Sutcliffe has signed a new four-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who would have been out of contract at the end of next season, has made 113 appearances for the Rhinos.

Sutcliffe told the club website: "I am really pleased to have got it all sorted.

"(Coach) Brian McDermott and I have been talking over the last few months and the more I spoke to him, the more I wanted to commit myself to this club."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired