Liam Sutcliffe: Leeds Rhinos half-back signs new four-year deal

Liam Sutcliffe has scored six tries in 22 Super League appearances this season

Leeds Rhinos half-back Liam Sutcliffe has signed a new four-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who would have been out of contract at the end of next season, has made 113 appearances for the Rhinos.

Sutcliffe told the club website: "I am really pleased to have got it all sorted.

"(Coach) Brian McDermott and I have been talking over the last few months and the more I spoke to him, the more I wanted to commit myself to this club."