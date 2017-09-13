Ashton Sims: Warrington Wolves prop to join Toronto Wolfpack

Ashton Sims previously played for NRL sides St George Illawarra, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys

Warrington Wolves prop Ashton Sims will leave the club at the end of the season to join League One champions Toronto Wolfpack for 2018.

The 32-year-old joined the Wire from National Rugby League side North Queensland Cowboys in 2015.

The Fiji international has made over 90 appearances and scored seven tries during his time with the club.

"It's been one of the best career moves I've made and I'm so glad it was to a loyal, professional club," Sims said.

"The guys I've played with over these past three seasons are some of the best dudes I've ever met and played with.

"It's going to be sad to leave them but this tough season we've had will put them in great stead for the future and I'll always be a Wire fan."

During his time with Warrington, Sims helped the club to the Challenge Cup final, League Leaders' Shield and the Super League Grand Final in 2016.

The Wolfpack clinched promotion to the Championship in their first season of existence after beating Barrow Raiders 26-2 on 9 September.