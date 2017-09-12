Luke Gale: Castleford Tigers scrum-half facing time out after appendix surgery

Luke Gale
Luke Gale has helped Castleford win the League Leaders' Shield this season

Castleford and England scrum-half Luke Gale could miss the rest of the season after undergoing appendix surgery.

The 29-year-old had an operation on Tuesday after starting to experience pains on Monday.

Gale has scored 13 tries in 26 Super League games this season.

He said: "This is a freak situation that could happen to anyone at any time and it's just really unfortunate for me that it has happened to me now at such a crucial point in the season."

