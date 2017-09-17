Qualifiers: Featherstone Rovers 0-68 Warrington Wolves

Warrington's Peta Hiku scored the opening try of the first and second half before completing his hat-trick

The Qualifiers Featherstone (0) 0 Warrington (38) 68 Tries: Hiku 3, Ratchford, Livett 2, Hughes 2, Pomeroy, Savelio, Johnson 2 Goals: Livett 10

A Peta Hiku hat-trick helped a rampant Warrington to victory at Featherstone.

The visitors, who maintained their Super League status by beating Leigh last week, led 38-0 at half-time.

Peta Hiku, Stefan Ratchford and Harvey Livett went over inside six minutes, before two Jack Hughes tries either side of scores from Ben Pomeroy and Andre Savelio.

Hiku completed his treble after the break and Livett got his second, while Jack Johnson also went over twice.

Featherstone, whose top-flight hopes were ended by Leigh's victory over Halifax on Friday, rarely threatened and they remain without a win in The Qualifiers with one game remaining.

Warrington set the tone with seven first-half tries, followed by five more after the break, as Livett added 20 points with the boot to go with his two tries.

Featherstone: Johnson, Turner, Taulapapa, Walters, Hardcastle, Thackeray, Wildie, Griffin, Carlile, Brooks, Davies, Farrell, Lockwood.

Replacements: Briggs, Cooper, Tagg, Moore.

Warrington: Ratchford, Pomeroy, Hiku, Livett, Russell, Brown, Gidley, Hill, Clark, Sims, Currie, Hughes, Cooper.

Replacements: G. King, Savelio, Johnson, Smith.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (RFL).