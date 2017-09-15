Qualifiers: Hull Kingston Rovers 19-20 Catalans Dragons

Ben Cockayne will take up a commercial role with Hull KR next season

The Qualifiers Hull KR (0) 19 Tries: Oakes, Cockayne, Lawler Goals: Dockar-Clay 2, Atkin Drop goal: Akin Catalans (8) 20 Try: Myler, Thornley, Wiliame Goals: Walsh 4

Brayden Wiliame's late try and Luke Walsh's conversion saw Catalans beat Hull KR to keep alive their hopes of a top-three finish in The Qualifiers.

Richie Myler's try for the visitors earned them an 8-0 lead at half-time.

Ben Cockayne, in his last home game for Hull, was one of three try-scorers in 11 minutes as the game turned around.

Iain Thornley closed the gap for the visitors and Wiliame's late try helped win it, while Chris Atkin missed a late penalty and drop goal for Hull KR.

Catalans move up to third in The Qualifiers with the top three guaranteed a place in Super League next season.

Their victory means they are guaranteed a place in the Million Pound Game.

Hull KR had already confirmed their promotion back to Super League at the first attempt with last week's victory over Widnes.

Hull K R: Cockayne, Moss, Salter, Abdull, Oakes, Marsh, Atkin, Kavanagh, Lawler, Mulhern, Horne, Greenwood, Clarkson.

Replacements: Cator, Moran, Clark, Dockar-Clay.

Catalans Dragons: Tierney, Duport, Inu, Wiliame, Thornley, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Bousquet, Anderson, Horo, Garcia.

Replacements: Baitieri, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).