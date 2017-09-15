Qualifiers: Hull Kingston Rovers 19-20 Catalans Dragons
|The Qualifiers
|Hull KR (0) 19
|Tries: Oakes, Cockayne, Lawler Goals: Dockar-Clay 2, Atkin Drop goal: Akin
|Catalans (8) 20
|Try: Myler, Thornley, Wiliame Goals: Walsh 4
Brayden Wiliame's late try and Luke Walsh's conversion saw Catalans beat Hull KR to keep alive their hopes of a top-three finish in The Qualifiers.
Richie Myler's try for the visitors earned them an 8-0 lead at half-time.
Ben Cockayne, in his last home game for Hull, was one of three try-scorers in 11 minutes as the game turned around.
Iain Thornley closed the gap for the visitors and Wiliame's late try helped win it, while Chris Atkin missed a late penalty and drop goal for Hull KR.
Catalans move up to third in The Qualifiers with the top three guaranteed a place in Super League next season.
Their victory means they are guaranteed a place in the Million Pound Game.
Hull KR had already confirmed their promotion back to Super League at the first attempt with last week's victory over Widnes.
Hull K R: Cockayne, Moss, Salter, Abdull, Oakes, Marsh, Atkin, Kavanagh, Lawler, Mulhern, Horne, Greenwood, Clarkson.
Replacements: Cator, Moran, Clark, Dockar-Clay.
Catalans Dragons: Tierney, Duport, Inu, Wiliame, Thornley, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Bousquet, Anderson, Horo, Garcia.
Replacements: Baitieri, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete.
Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).