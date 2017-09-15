Super 8s: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Sean O'Loughlin has made 26 appearances for Wigan Warriors in all competitions this season

Super 8s Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 17 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors will be without their skipper Sean O'Loughlin for the visit of League Leaders' Shield winners Castleford Tigers.

O'Loughlin, who is replaced by Jack Wells, has a calf injury but could return for the trip to Wakefield.

Castleford are missing Luke Gale, Jy Hitchcox, Junior Moors, Larne Patrick and Ben Roberts for Saturday's game.

Matt Cook, Oliver Holmes, Tom Holmes, Joel Monaghan and Jake Trueman all come back into the 19-man squad.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Castleford (from): Cook, Eden, Foster, Hardaker, Holmes, Holmes, Larroyer, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Webster.

Referee: Ben Thaler