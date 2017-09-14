Super 8s: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Kyle Amor has made 15 appearances for St Helens so far this season

Super 8s Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 15 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens make one change to their squad for the visit of Huddersfield Giants after their narrow 18-16 win against Wakefield Trinity.

Kyle Amor returns to the Saints' 19-man squad in place of Matty Lees as they try to push for a top-four place.

Huddersfield make two changes after losing front rowers Sebastine Ikahihifo and Shannon Wakeman to injury.

Tyler Dickinson and Sam Wood come in for the injured pair, who will miss the final two games of the season.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Taia, Barba.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Lawrence, Leeming, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brien, Turner, Rankin.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL).