Super 8s: Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos' Rob Burrow is retiring at the end of the season

Super 8s Venue: Headingley Date: Friday, 15 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Rob Burrow from suspension while Brett Ferres (leg) and Joel Moon (groin) are back after injuries.

Jack Walker (hamstring) is injured so Ashton Golding will start at full-back.

George Griffin returns to the Salford squad after picking up a knock while Daniel Murray also returns after not playing since early August.

Michael Dobson, Olsi Krasniqi and Todd Carney are all absent from the 19-man squad for the trip to Headingley.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally.

Salford (from): Bibby, Brining, Evalds, Griffin, Hauraki, Jones, Kopczak, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, Murdoch-Maila, Murray, O'Brien, Sa'u, Tomkins, Vatuvei, Adam Walne, Jordan Walne, Welham.