Super 8s: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis is retiring at the end of the season

Super 8s Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Thursday 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC welcome back captain Gareth Ellis and winger Steve Michaels from suspension for what will be the pair's last appearances at the KCOM Stadium.

Prop Liam Watts is free to play after being told he faces no further punishment for his dismissal in the defeat by Wigan.

Wakefield recall hooker Kyle Wood in place of Hull FC loanee Dean Hadley.

They have a major injury doubt over centre Reece Lyne (ankle), with Mason Caton-Brown standing by to step in.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Fash.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hasson, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tupou, Wood.