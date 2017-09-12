BBC Sport - Super 8s: 'Sublime' try for Trinity's Bill Tupou against St Helens

Wakefield Trinity's Bill Tupou scores a "sublime" try during their 18-16 defeat at home against St Helens in the Super League Super 8s.

Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.

Available to UK users only.

