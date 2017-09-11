Will Matthews: Widnes Vikings sign St George Illawarra Dragons utility forward

Will Matthews began his career at Gold Coast Titans in the National Rugby League

Widnes have signed versatile forward Will Matthews for the 2018 season from National Rugby League side St George Illawarra Dragons.

Matthews, 29, began his career at Gold Coast Titans where he made his NRL debut in 2008, and joined the Dragons in 2012.

He made only one appearance in 2017 but has played a total of 86 first-grade games in his professional career.

"He is strong and carries the ball well," head coach Denis Betts said.

"But he can also offload and support attacking plays effectively too."

Matthews added: "I'm delighted to be joining Widnes Vikings.

"I've always been interested in playing in the United Kingdom, so it is great to have this opportunity to do so at the Vikings."