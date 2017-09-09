Tom Holmes: Castleford Tigers half-back to leave after 2017 season

Tom Holmes (left) joined Castleford from amateur side Lock Lane as a 14-year-old

Half-back Tom Holmes is to leave Super League leaders Castleford Tigers at the end of the 2017 season to join Featherstone Rovers.

Holmes, 21, has three tries in eight games on loan at Batley this season, as well as scoring two tries in 10 appearances for the Tigers.

The playmaker made his Cas debut in April 2015's win against Catalans.

"Getting game time now for me at this point in my career is crucial," said academy graduate Holmes.

"I did have offers from another Super League club, but Championship for me right now, where I can play week in week out, is the best option for me progress my career."

Featherstone head coach John Duffy added: "Bringing Tom to Featherstone represents a major coup for us and we are delighted to have got the deal across the line."