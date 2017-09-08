BBC Sport - Super 8s: St Helens keep play-off hopes alive after Jonny Lomax scores late try

Lomax try keeps St Helens' play-off hopes alive

Jonny Lomax scores a late try to keep St Helens' play-off hopes alive after coming from behind to beat Wakefield Trinity in the Super League Super 8s.

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Lomax try keeps St Helens' play-off hopes alive

Video

Roach removes Malan as England struggle

Video

Focus predictions: NFL duo predict big win for Man Utd

Video

Hunt makes sensational NFL debut for Chiefs

Video

How to master mountain bike bumps, jumps & berms

Video

'How I climbed the world's hardest cliff'

  • From the section News
Video

Stokes takes career-best six at Lord's

Video

Hope shines through at Homeless World Cup

  • From the section Wales
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Stokes stars but England falter

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

How Vardy is helping others to 'do a Vardy'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired