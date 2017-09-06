Ben Westwood: Warrington Wolves forward signs new one-year contract

Ben Westwood
Ben Westwood (right) recently made his 400th appearance for Warrington

Veteran Warrington Wolves forward Ben Westwood has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

Westwood, 36, made his Warrington debut in 2002 and recently made his 400th appearance for the Wolves.

He has won three Challenge Cups and appeared in Grand Final defeats for the Wolves in 2012 and 2013.

"I've still got some goals I need to achieve," said Westwood. "The main one is the Grand Final win and I really do believe that this club can do it."

Warrington are top of the Qualifiers table with a 100% winning record and will secure their place in Super League next season if they beat Leigh on Saturday and other results go in their favour.

