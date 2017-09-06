Olsi Krasniqi: Salford Red Devils forward to leave club at end of 2017
- From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils forward Olsi Krasniqi will leave the Super League club at the end of the 2017 season.
The 25-year-old started his career with London Broncos and spent four years with the club before joining the Red Devils in 2015.
"The two and a half years I've been here have been the most enjoyable of my career to date," Krasniqi said.
"I hope we finish what's been a rollercoaster of a season on a good note and wish everyone all the best."