Tommy Makinson: St Helens winger signs new deal to expire in 2021

Tommy Makinson has scored 96 tries for Saints since making his debut in 2011

Winger Tommy Makinson has signed a new four-year contract at Super League side St Helens, which will expire in 2021.

Academy product Makinson, 25, has been with Saints for the entirety of his career and scored 96 tries in 163 appearances for the Red Vee.

Although yet to make his England debut at senior level, he is part of the 2017 Elite Performance Squad leading into this autumn's World Cup.

"We have a squad capable of challenging on all fronts," said Makinson.

"I'm really happy here and excited about the future under Justin Holbrook and the coaching team."

Head coach Justin Holbrook added: "Tommy is an integral member of the squad and is a real go to player in our system.

"He is professional, hardworking and not afraid to do what is best for the team."