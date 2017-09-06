Tommy Makinson: St Helens winger signs new deal to expire in 2021

Tommy Makinson
Tommy Makinson has scored 96 tries for Saints since making his debut in 2011

Winger Tommy Makinson has signed a new four-year contract at Super League side St Helens, which will expire in 2021.

Academy product Makinson, 25, has been with Saints for the entirety of his career and scored 96 tries in 163 appearances for the Red Vee.

Although yet to make his England debut at senior level, he is part of the 2017 Elite Performance Squad leading into this autumn's World Cup.

"We have a squad capable of challenging on all fronts," said Makinson.

"I'm really happy here and excited about the future under Justin Holbrook and the coaching team."

Head coach Justin Holbrook added: "Tommy is an integral member of the squad and is a real go to player in our system.

"He is professional, hardworking and not afraid to do what is best for the team."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired