Chris Annakin: Wakefield Trinity second-row signs new two-year contract

Chris Annakin
Chris Annakin helped Wakefield retain their Super League status with victory over Bradford in the Million Pound Game in 2015

Wakefield Trinity second-row Chris Anakin has signed a new two-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of the season, has made 52 Super League appearances for Chris Chester's side.

Head of rugby John Kear told BBC Radio Leeds: "The last two games he has played really well. I think he was outstanding in the win at Salford.

"He's been here for a long time and he's Wakefield through and through."

