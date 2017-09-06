Sam Rapira: Huddersfield Giants prop to join Toulouse

Sam Rapira won the World Cup with New Zealand in 2008

Huddersfield Giants prop Sam Rapira will join Championship side Toulouse at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old New Zealand international has scored three tries in 53 appearances for the Giants.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis told the club website: "Sam has been great to have at the club and leaves with our very best wishes for his future.

"He has been a real role model to a number of our younger forwards."