Steve Michaels: Hull FC winger to leave at end of the season
Hull FC winger Steve Michaels is to leave the club at the end of the season to return to Australia.
The 30-year-old joined from Gold Coast Titans in September 2014 and has scored 25 tries in 67 Super League games.
The Australian has also helped the Black and Whites to back-to-back Challenge Cup wins.
Coach Lee Radford told the club website: "Stevie has been a fantastic signing and he's always given 110% whenever he's played for Hull FC."