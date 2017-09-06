Greg Bird: Catalans Dragons forward suspended for rest of season

Greg Bird has had two spells with Catalans Dragons

Catalans' Greg Bird will miss the rest of the season after being given a four-game ban for a dangerous throw.

The 32-year-old forward pleaded guilty after an incident involving Ben Heaton in Catalans' win at Halifax on Sunday.

Bird will now miss the Dragons' three remaining Qualifiers games and a potential Million Pound Game.

Catalans are fifth in the Qualifiers table and two points off the top three teams, which carry automatic spots in Super League next season.