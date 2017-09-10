Qualifiers: London Broncos 36-14 Halifax

Kieran Dixon
Kieran Dixon got a try and a goal for London Broncos
The Qualifiers
London (18) 36
Tries: Barthau, Walker, Ackers, Williams, Dixon, Kear Goals: Sammut 5, Dixon
Halifax (10) 14
Tries: Tyrer, Cahalane, Worrincy Goals: Tyrer

London Broncos kept alive their Super League promotion hopes with two games to go, after victory against Halifax.

London outscored Fax in the first-half, through William Barthau, Alex Walker and Andy Ackers tries with Steve Tyrer and Mitch Cahalane in response.

After the break Broncos cut loose, with Rhys Williams, Kieran Dixon and Elliott Kear crossing before Rob Worrincy's consolation for the visitors.

Fax remain winless while Broncos are sixth, a point behind Leigh in fifth.

Broncos still need results to go their way with two to play, in the bid for at least a top five finish which would see them at least qualify for the Million Pound Game play-off between fourth and fifth.

London Broncos: Walker; Williams, Kear, Pewhairangi, Dixon; Sammut, Barthau; Battye, Ackers, Ioane, Gee, Pitts, Davis.

Replacements: Cunningham, Garside, Evans, Bienek.

Halifax: Saltonstall; Butler, Barber, Tyrer, Worrincy; Murrell, Johnston; Morris, Kaye, Tangata, Grady, Cahalane, Grix

Replacements: Fairbank, Douglas, Moore, Sio.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (RFL)

