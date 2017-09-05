BBC Sport - Super League: Anthony Gelling try helps Wigan beat St Helens
Gelling try helps Wigan beat St Helens
- From the section Rugby League
Wigan Warriors' Anthony Gelling is the recipient of a great pass from Sam Tomkins as he scores in their 26-16 win over St Helens.
MATCH REPORT:St Helens 16-26 Wigan Warriors
You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired