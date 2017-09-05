BBC Sport - Super League: Anthony Gelling try helps Wigan beat St Helens

Gelling try helps Wigan beat St Helens

Wigan Warriors' Anthony Gelling is the recipient of a great pass from Sam Tomkins as he scores in their 26-16 win over St Helens.

MATCH REPORT:St Helens 16-26 Wigan Warriors

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

