Rugby League World Cup 2017: Wales lose Ben Flower and Ollie Olds to injury

Matty Seamark's call-up gives Wales more options at half-back

Ben Flower and Ollie Olds have been ruled out of Wales' Rugby League World Cup 2017 campaign because of injury.

Wigan forward Flower has been sidelined since April with an Achilles injury, while Souths Logan Magpies scrum-half Olds is recovering from an ACL problem.

Wales coach John Kear has added Wynnum Manly Seagulls half-back Matty Seamark to his training squad as cover.

"We knew that Ben Flower was a long shot because of his injury," Kear admitted.

Wales start the tournament against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on Saturday, 28 October.

Further group games follow against Fiji on Sunday, 5 November, in Townsville and Ireland in Perth on Sunday, 12 November.

Wales training squad for RLWC2017: Larne Patrick (Castleford Tigers), Zak Williams (Coventry Bears), Courtney Davies, Steve Parry, Lewis Reece (all Gloucestershire All Golds), Danny Ansell (Hunslet), Sam Hopkins (Leigh Centurions), Michael Channing, Ben Evans, Dalton Grant, Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (all London Broncos), Josh Ralph (Newcastle Knights), Matty Barron (Newcastle Thunder), Joe Burke (Oldham), Caleb Aekins, Daniel Brown (both Penrith Panthers), Ant Walker (Rochdale Hornets), Craig Kopczak (Salford Red Devils), Matty Fozard (Sheffield Eagles), Morgan Evans, Connor Farrer, Andrew Gay, Christiaan Roets (all South Wales Ironmen), Regan Grace, Elliot Jenkins, Morgan Knowles, Ben Morris, Calvin Wellington (all St Helens), Rhodri Lloyd (Swinton Lions), Jake Emmitt, Dan Fleming (both Toronto Wolfpack), Rhys Evans (Warrington Wolves), Gil Dudson, Lloyd White (both Widnes Vikings), Phil Joseph (Workington Town), Matty Seamark (Wynnum Manly Seagulls).