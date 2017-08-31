Michael Dobson: Salford half-back to leave the club at the end of 2017 season

Michael Dobson signed a four-year contract with Salford in June 2015

Salford half-back Michael Dobson will leave the Super League club at the end of the season to return to Australia.

The 31-year-old joined the Devils from National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights in 2015.

Dobson helped Salford survive the Million Pound Game in 2016 and reach their first Challenge Cup semi-final for 20 years this season.

"I've been thinking about it for the last year. I've got a young family and it's time to take them home," he said.

Dobson signed for Catalans Dragons in 2006 and has also played for Wigan and Hull Kingston Rovers, added to spells in Australia with Canberra and Newcastle.

"I've been here for ten seasons now and we're just ready to go back, settle down and take a step back from full-time rugby league and move onto the next phase," he added.

"I've loved it over here. I've been here for ten years and, I'll be honest, I never thought I'd be here this long but that's probably why we've loved it so much."