Jordan Rankin: Huddersfield Giants full-back signs three-year contract extension
- From the section Rugby League
Full-back Jordan Rankin has signed a three-year contract extension at Huddersfield Giants after the necessary visa paperwork was completed.
Rankin, 25, left NRL side Wests Tigers to join up with Rick Stone's side on a short-term deal earlier this season and has since made seven appearances.
The ex-Hull FC player, who can also play half-back, was a regular at Wests in 2016 but played only once in 2017.
"I feel that I've settled in really well," Rankin told the club website.
Head coach Stone added: "If needed Jordan is more than capable of stepping up into the halves.
"He's a good ball-runner, and has a good skill-set and a good kicking game."