Qualifiers: London Broncos 38-40 Warrington Wolves
-
- From the section Rugby League
|The Qualifiers
|London Broncos (14) 38
|Tries: Dixon 2, Williams, Sammut 3, Ackers Goals: Sammut 5
|Warrington Wolves (10) 40
|Tries: Lineham, King, Hiku, Brown 2, Patton, Westwood Goals: Patton 6
Warrington held off a late London Broncos onslaught to maintain their 100% winning record in the Qualifiers.
The Wolves trailed 14-10 at half-time but responded to lead 40-20 and looked to be cruising towards victory.
Jarrod Sammut, who completed a hat-trick of tries, Andy Ackers and Kieran Dixon all crossed in the final eight minutes for the Broncos.
But Warrington clung on for their fourth successive win and denied London a first victory in the Qualifiers.
London Broncos: Walker; Williams, Kear, Pewhairangi, Dixon; Sammut, Barthau; Battye, Ackers, Ioane, Gee, Pitts, Davis.
Replacements: Spencer, Cunningham, Garside, Evans.
Warrington: Ratchford; Russell, Hiku, Atkins, Lineham; Patton, Brown; Hill, Smith, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Westwood.
Replacements: Gidley, King, Savelio, Philbin.
Referee: Liam Moore