Qualifiers: Featherstone Rovers 12-30 Hull Kingston Rovers

Jamie Ellis and Ryan Shaw were amongst Hull KR's try-scorers at Featherstone

The Qualifiers Featherstone (6) 18 Tries: Johnson 2, Mariano Goals: Hardman 3 Hull KR (18) 30 Tries: Shaw, Addy, Ellis, Minns, Hefernan, Goals: Ellis 5

Hull KR moved closer to a return to the Super League with victory at Featherstone in The Qualifiers.

Kryan Johnson opened the scoring for the hosts, but Ryan Shaw, Danny Addy and Jamie Ellis scored unanswered tries as Hull led 18-6 at half-time.

Frankie Mariano went over for the hosts to close the gap, but two tries in five minutes from Thomas Minns and Andrew Hefernan made the game safe for Hull.

Johnson went over for his second try for a late consolation for the hosts.

Featherstone: Hardman, Johnson, Taulapapa, Hardcastle, Briscoe, Thackeray, Wildie, Moore, Carlile, Ormondroyd, Davies, Farrell, Lockwood.

Replacements: Brooks, Cooper, Mariano, Briggs.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Shaw, Hefernan, Minns, Carney, Atkin, Ellis, Jewitt, Lawler, Scruton, Addy, Clarkson, Kavanagh.

Replacements: Lunt, Masoe, Greenwood, Blair.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL).