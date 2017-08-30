Super 8s: St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Ben Barba
In 2016, Ben Barba helped Cronulla win their first NRL title for 49 years
Super 8s
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 1 Sep Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Ben Barba could make his St Helens debut after being included in their 19-man squad for their local derby against Wigan Warriors.

Luke Douglas also returns for Saints, while Tommy Lee and Danny Richardson miss out on selection.

Wigan make two changes from the squad that were defeated by Hull FC in the Challenge Cup final on Saturday.

Jack Wells and Nick Gregson come in to replace Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins, who sit out.

Barba is likely to start at full-back in his first rugby league game since scoring for Cronulla in their 14-12 NRL Grand Final win against Melbourne in October 2016.

Barba received a 12-match suspension after testing positive for cocaine in late 2016 and had a short-lived spell in rugby union with French side Toulon in 2017.

He joined St Helens in May after failing to score in four matches for Toulon, and was ordered to serve the remainder of his suspension.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Grace, Lees, Taia, Barba.

Wigan (from): Tomkins, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nu'uausala, McIlorum, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Bateman, Clubb, Powell, Tautai, Sutton, Isa, Gregson, Wells, Marshall.

Referee: Robert Hicks.

