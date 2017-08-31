Super 8s: Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Kris Welham has made 26 appearances for Salford Red Devils this season

Super 8s Venue: The AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 1 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Kris Welham returns to Salford Red Devils' 19-man squad for the visit of Wakefield Trinity in Super League on Friday.

But Niall Evalds is left out of the squad, while Ben Murdoch-Masila also fails to make the side.

Wakefield make three changes as Max Jowitt, Sam Williams and Kyle Wood all miss out on selection.

Tyler Randell could make his debut, while Joe Arundel and James Hasson also return for Wakefield.

Salford Red Devils (from): Bibby, Brining, Carney, Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lui, McCarthy, O'Brien, Sa'u, Tomkins, Vatuvei, A Walne, J Walne, Welham.

Wakefield Trinity(from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tupou.