Super 8s: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Leroy Cudjoe has made 17 appearances for Huddersfield Giants this season

Super 8s Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 1 Sep Kick-off:20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants make four changes from the side that were defeated 46-18 by Hull FC for the visit of Castleford.

Captain Leroy Cudjoe, Sam Rapira, Dale Ferguson and Oliver Roberts all return while Nathan Mason, Daniel Smith, Gene Ormsby and Tyler Dickinson miss out.

Castleford make three changes from the side that won the League Leaders Shield with victory against Wakefield.

Larne Patrick, Gadwin Springer and Kevin Larroyer come in for Andy Lynch, Mike McMeeken and Grant Millington.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brien, Turner, Rankin.

Castleford (from): Cook, Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Holmes, Larroyer, Massey, McShane, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Patrick, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.