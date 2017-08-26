BBC Sport - Marc Sneyd: Second Challenge Cup final win with Hull FC 'dream come true'

Wembley win a dream come true - Sneyd

Hull FC half-back Marc Sneyd tells BBC Sport that winning the Challenge Cup final and winning the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match for a second successive year "is a dream come true".

WATCH: Highlights of Hull's Wembley win

WATCH: Tries 'icing on the cake' for Hull's Fonua

REPORT: Hull FC 18-14 Wigan Warriors

