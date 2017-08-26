BBC Sport - Marc Sneyd: Second Challenge Cup final win with Hull FC 'dream come true'
Wembley win a dream come true - Sneyd
- From the section Rugby League
Hull FC half-back Marc Sneyd tells BBC Sport that winning the Challenge Cup final and winning the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match for a second successive year "is a dream come true".
WATCH: Highlights of Hull's Wembley win
WATCH: Tries 'icing on the cake' for Hull's Fonua
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired