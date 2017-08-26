BBC Sport - Highlights: Hull beat Wigan 18-14 to win thrilling Challenge Cup final
Highlights: Hull win thrilling Challenge Cup final
Watch highlights as Hull FC retain the Challenge Cup with a thrilling 18-14 win over Wigan Warriors, with Australian winger Mahe Fonua scoring two tries at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Hull FC 18-14 Wigan Warriors
