Sitaleki Akauola: Warrington Wolves sign Penrith Panthers prop on two-year deal

Sitaleki Akauola
Sitaleki Akauola will join Warrington for the 2018 season

Warrington Wolves have signed Penrith Panthers prop Sitaleki Akauola on a two-year deal from 2018.

The 25-year-old Tonga international has made 21 appearances for the NRL side since joining from Wests Tigers in 2016.

Coach Tony Smith told the club website: "We are looking forward to Sitaleki joining us.

"He's certainly got impact. He's a big man who will bring plenty of attributes to us and into our forward pack."

