Grant Millington: Castleford Tigers prop signs new deal

Grant Millington has made 24 Super League appearances this season

Castleford prop Grant Millington has signed a new three-year deal to keep him at the club until the end of 2020.

The 30-year-old has made 145 Super League appearances since joining from Canterbury Bulldogs in 2011.

Millington said: "The club has been fantastic to me and my family. We love it here at Cas and this is home for us.

"I don't think I could play for any other club. The club has transformed on and off the pitch since I joined and I'm proud to be a part of that."