Challenge Cup final: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - team news & preview

Hull FC, captain by Gareth Ellis (left), lost 16-0 to Sean O'Loughlin's Wigan in their most recent Challenge Cup final meeting in 2013

Challenge Cup final: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, Connected TV and online plus live text, clips and images on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hull FC will look to retain the Challenge Cup when they face Wigan Warriors at Wembley on Saturday.

Steve Michaels is included by Hull, while captain Gareth Ellis will make his final Wembley appearance before retiring at the end of the season.

Wigan make two changes from the side that beat Salford Red Devils 42-6 in Super League on 18 August.

Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins come into Shaun Wane's 19-man squad in place of Nick Gregson and Jack Wells.

Hull won a Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium for the first time last season, beating Warrington Wolves 12-10.

Saturday's game is a repeat of the 2013 final when Wigan beat Hull FC 16-0 - the last of their record 19 Challenge Cup victories.

'From a massive low to a massive high'

Wigan prop Tony Clubb had been ruled out for the season earlier this year after having a kidney removed following an "ongoing medical problem".

The 30-year-old returned just 58 days after having surgery and has helped the Warriors to the Challenge Cup final.

"I didn't see myself coming back," he told BBC Sport. "The things doctors can do now is brilliant. To be told it would only be eight weeks was massive for me.

"I knew that I would be able to come back in time for the semi-finals. I didn't think that I would be playing but I am and I've enjoyed it in the past few weeks."

Tony Clubb came on from the interchange bench in Wigan's Challenge Cup semi-final win against Salford

Clubb featured as Wigan beat Salford 27-14 in a thrilling semi-final in July and says he is surprised to be in contention for the final after his operation.

"The specialist was really good with me," Clubb added. "I went and saw him at Salford Royal Hospital and he said not to worry, I'd be out for eight weeks and there's me thinking my career was over.

"I've gone from a massive low to a massive high. It was a tough time but I've got through it now."

Confidence is key

Hull's Marc Sneyd, who won the Lance Todd Trophy for his man-of-the-match display in last season's final, believes they have the quality available to retain the Challenge Cup.

Sneyd said: "If everyone concentrates on their own job and everyone is happy with their performance after the game, then we'll be coming away with the trophy.

"I'm confident we've got the team to be able to do it and on the big stage we've got big-name players that will guide us."

Marc Sneyd has kicked 93 goals for Hull FC so far this season

St Helens full-back Paul Wellens is the only player to win back-to-back Lance Todd Trophies - in 2007 and 2008 - but Sneyd is at ease with the pressure on his shoulders as he aims to win it again.

He continued: "It sounds stubborn but I'm just confident with my kicking. It's one thing I'm really confident in, whether it be goal-kicking or field-kicking, I'm happy to take that pressure off anybody else.

"I really enjoy the pressure of being the key kicker."

The pundits' view

Will it be Hull or Wigan emerging victorious on Saturday? Super League Show pundits Andrew Henderson and Iestyn Harris assess the two finalists in the video below...

"I think it will be a really evenly matched contest, but I just fancy Hull to take it," said London Broncos head coach Henderson.

Former Wales and Great Britain international Harris added: "Big games come down to the team that kicks the better of the two, because that's how you build pressure."

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Referee: Phil Bentham