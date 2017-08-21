Joe Wardle: Castleford Tigers sign Newcastle Knights centre
-
- From the section Rugby League
Castleford Tigers have signed Newcastle Knights centre Joe Wardle on a three-year contract.
The 25-year-old joined the NRL side from Huddersfield in December 2016 and has made 15 appearances this year.
Wardle said: "I would just like to say thank you to Newcastle for working alongside me in what has been a hard time adjusting to life down under.
"Rugby careers are short so happiness is key and sometimes things don't work out, which is unfortunately the case."