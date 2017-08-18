BBC Sport - Super 8s: Head coach Daryl Powell describes Castleford's historic win as 'awesome'

Powell revels in Castleford's historic win

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell says he is "delighted" by the Tigers 45-20 win over Wakefield Trinity, which secured their top spot in Super League and ended their 91-year wait for a top-flight title.

READ MORE: Castleford secure League Leaders Shield

