Qualifiers: Warrington Wolves 22-8 Halifax

Matty Russell
Scotland international Matty Russell has been with Warrington since 2014
The Qualifiers
Warrington Wolves (4) 22
Tries: Hiku, Hill, Russell, Savelio Goals: Patton 3
Halifax (4) 8
Tries: Butler 2

An acrobatically taken try from Matty Russell helped Warrington overcome Championship side Halifax and maintain their perfect record in The Qualifiers.

Peta Hiku put the Super League hosts ahead and, after both sides were denied a try by the video referee, Chester Butler made it 4-4 at the break.

Chris Hill restored Wolves' lead, only for Butler to respond again.

Russell brilliantly rose to claim Wolves' third from a cross-field kick, before Andre Savelio completed the win.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford; Russell, Hiku, Atkins, Lineham; Patton, Brown; Hill, Smith, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Westwood.

Replacements: Philbin, Dwyer, Savelio, G King.

Halifax: Saltonstall; Butler, Woodburn-Hall, Tyrer, Worrincy; Murrell, Johnston; Morris, Kaye, Fairbank, Grady, Barber, Grix.

Replacements: Mammone, Sio, Moore, Boyle.

Referee: Robert Hicks.

