Super 8s: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Tom Davies has made 21 appearances for Wigan Warriors this season

Super 8s Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 18 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors will be without winger Tom Davies for the visit of Salford Red Devils in Super League on Friday.

Nick Gregson is recalled to the squad as 20-year-old Davies will miss out because of a slight hamstring injury.

Junior Sa'u and Jordan Walne return for the Red Devils as they face Wigan for the first time since losing to them in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Ben Murdoch-Masila misses out with a rib injury while Daniel Murray is the other change for Ian Watson's side.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mcilorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Salford (from): Bibby, Brining, Carney, Evalds, Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, O'Brien, Sa'u, Tomkins, Vatuvei, A Walne, J Walne.