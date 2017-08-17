Super 8s: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Jack Walker signed a new deal with Leeds this month after turning down a contract offer in July

Super 8s Venue: Headingley Date: Friday, 18 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Eighteen-year-old full-back Jack Walker has been recalled to the Leeds Rhinos side as they host St Helens.

Mitch Garbutt, who has missed the past two matches with a calf injury, is named in the squad but there is no place for Ashton Golding.

Saints make just one change from the team that were narrowly defeated by Hull FC 8-6 in Super League last week.

Hooker Tommy Lee comes in to the 19-man squad, while centre Jake Spedding misses out on selection to face Leeds.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Lilley, Walker.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Taia.