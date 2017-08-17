Super 8s: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Gareth Ellis will take on the role of football manager at Hull FC at the end of the season

Super 8s Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 18 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC skipper Gareth Ellis, who announced he will retire at the end of the season on Wednesday, will make his 450th Super League appearance.

Mark Minichiello returns after missing the last two games through injury and Fetuli Talanoa (illness) is in line to play his 100th game for the hosts.

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone has made one change to the team that lost 18-4 at Wigan.

Gene Ormsby comes in for England international Leroy Cudjoe.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Turgut.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Gaskell, Brough, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta'ai, Clough, Mason, Smith, Ormsby, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brien, Turner, Rankin.