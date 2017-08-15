BBC Sport - Try of the Week: Ryan Shaw's acrobatic finish helps Hull KR to key win at Leigh
Shaw's acrobatics help Hull KR to key win
- From the section Rugby League
Winger Ryan Shaw scores a spectacular try for Hull KR in victory at Leigh for the Super League Show's Try of the Week.
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show
Available to UK users only.
