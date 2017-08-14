James Bentley: St Helens sign back rower from Bradford Bulls on three-year deal

From the section

St Helens are currently fifth in Super League with 25 games played

St Helens have signed back rower James Bentley from Championship side Bradford Bulls on a three-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who started as a junior with Oulton Raiders, has scored 15 tries in 23 appearances since making his debut for the Bulls last term.

"He'll fit well into the St Helens system," Bradford Bulls head of youth John Bastian told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"He's high energy, he certainly plays with a lot of enthusiasm. He's got a really good work ethic."