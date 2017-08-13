Jordan Baldwinson: Wakefield Trinity sign Leeds Rhinos forward on two-year deal

Jordan Baldwinson
Jordan Baldwinson had a spell playing for New Zealand Warriors before returning to Leeds in 2016

Wakefield Trinity have signed Leeds Rhinos forward Jordan Baldwinson on a two-year contract, starting in 2018.

The 22-year-old has played 12 times for Leeds this season and has made a further 14 appearances for Featherstone, with whom Leeds have a dual-registration agreement.

"The team are improving season after season and I'm keen to be a part of the journey," he told the club website.

"Leeds is a great club. I feel the time is right to move onto my next chapter."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired