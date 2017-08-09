BBC Sport - Super 8s: In-form Saints take on Hull FC as the Super League highlight

Super 8s: In-form Saints take on Hull FC

Super League Show preview round two of the Super League Super 8s, with in-form St Helens against Hull FC the highlight.

Saints' form has turned around since that Magic Weekend meeting of the two teams, with a 45-0 win against Hull the catalyst for Justin Holbrook's side in what was his first game in charge.

