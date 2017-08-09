BBC Sport - Super 8s: In-form Saints take on Hull FC as the Super League highlight
Super 8s: In-form Saints take on Hull FC
- From the section Rugby League
Super League Show preview round two of the Super League Super 8s, with in-form St Helens against Hull FC the highlight.
Saints' form has turned around since that Magic Weekend meeting of the two teams, with a 45-0 win against Hull the catalyst for Justin Holbrook's side in what was his first game in charge.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired