Super 8s: St Helens v Hull FC

Marc Sneyd is back for Hull after missing the win against Salford

Super 8s Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 11 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online

St Helens have made just one change to the side that beat Castleford in their Super 8s opener, with centre Jake Spedding replacing hooker Tommy Lee.

Saints have won eight of 11 matches since head coach Justin Holbrook's arrival, coincidentally beginning with a 45-0 Magic Weekend victory over Hull.

Hull FC welcome back half-back Marc Sneyd and prop Josh Bowden, with Masi Matongo and Jansin Turgut dropping out.

Fetuli Talanoa and Jordan Thompson are in to play their 100th games for Hull.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Spedding, Grace, Lees, Taia.

Hull (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Fash.