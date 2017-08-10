Super 8s: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Jacob Miller had five tries in 16 games for Wakefield before his broken leg in May

Super 8s Venue: Beaumont Legal Stadium Date: Thursday, 10 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Wakefield Trinity will start half-back Jacob Miller for the first time since the win at Wigan in May, after he broke his leg in that same game.

Tyler Randell is expected to miss out because of visa delays, while Mason Caton-Brown has been left out with David Fifita and Max Jowitt in the 19.

Leeds Rhinos have influential hooker Rob Burrow back in their squad.

Back-rower Brett Ferres is absent with a calf injury with Australian forward Brett Delaney included in his place.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L.Sutcliffe, Delaney Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Lilley.