Qualifiers: Leigh Centurions v Hull KR

Gregg McNally has made 10 appearances for Leigh Centurions this season

The Qualifiers Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Saturday, 12 August Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leigh Centurions name an unchanged side to face Hull KR in the second round of games in this season's Qualifiers.

Gregg McNally scored two tries as Leigh comfortably beat Featherstone 38-12 in their Qualifiers opener on 5 August.

Hull KR forwards Chris Clarkson and James Greenwood are named in the squad after missing their opening Qualifiers win against Halifax.

Liam Salter and Zach Dockar-Clay make way for their inclusions as Rovers look to seal two wins from two.

Leigh (from): Maria, Vea, Reynolds, Paterson, Mortimer, Tickle, Stewart, Richards, McNally, Hansen, Drinkwater, Burr, Hood, Fleming, Dawson, Higham, Brown, Langi, Hopkins.

Hull KR (from): Minns, Shaw, Ellis, Scruton, Lunt, Clarkson, Blair, Greenwood, Addy, Lawler, Marsh, Mulhern, Heffernan, Moss, Kavanagh, Carney, Jewitt, Atkin, Masoe.