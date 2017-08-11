Qualifiers: Leigh Centurions v Hull KR

Gregg McNally
Gregg McNally has made 10 appearances for Leigh Centurions this season
The Qualifiers
Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Saturday, 12 August Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leigh Centurions name an unchanged side to face Hull KR in the second round of games in this season's Qualifiers.

Gregg McNally scored two tries as Leigh comfortably beat Featherstone 38-12 in their Qualifiers opener on 5 August.

Hull KR forwards Chris Clarkson and James Greenwood are named in the squad after missing their opening Qualifiers win against Halifax.

Liam Salter and Zach Dockar-Clay make way for their inclusions as Rovers look to seal two wins from two.

Leigh (from): Maria, Vea, Reynolds, Paterson, Mortimer, Tickle, Stewart, Richards, McNally, Hansen, Drinkwater, Burr, Hood, Fleming, Dawson, Higham, Brown, Langi, Hopkins.

Hull KR (from): Minns, Shaw, Ellis, Scruton, Lunt, Clarkson, Blair, Greenwood, Addy, Lawler, Marsh, Mulhern, Heffernan, Moss, Kavanagh, Carney, Jewitt, Atkin, Masoe.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired