Wakefield Trinity's Adam Walker dropped by Scotland after positive cocaine test

Adam Walker will not be facing hosts Australia at the World Cup

Scotland have dropped Adam Walker from their provisional squad for this year's World Cup after the Wakefield Trinity prop failed a drugs test.

The 26-year-old tested positive for cocaine after the Super League win at Widnes on 14 July and was suspended by his club and Rugby Football League.

Scotland head coach Steve McCormack has added two players to his squad.

New Zealand Warriors' James Bell and South Sydney Rabbitohs' Campbell Graham replace Walker.

Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said: "We totally support the RFL anti-doping regulations and the action undertaken by Wakefield Trinity.

Campbell Graham made his South Sydney Rabbitohs debut against St George Illawarra Dragons

"We will be withdrawing Adam Walker from our extended World Cup squad."

Bell and Graham made their debuts in the National Rugby League, the top tier for clubs in Australasia, last week and they join a 37-man squad for the World Cup in Australia later this year.

McCormack said: "We are always watching a number of Scottish qualified players at clubs in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

"We've known about them since last year and have been really pleased to see the progress that James and Campbell have been making.

"It was great to see them make their NRL debuts within a few days of each other."